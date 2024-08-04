A Dubai Resident Speaks Out About The Islamophobia And Riots Happening In The UK

Last week, a 17-year-old murdered 3 girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport. Axel Muganwa Rudakubana has been charged with their deaths and also with 10 counts of attempted murder after 8 other children and 2 adults were seriously injured in the attack on Monday.

Riots ensued across the United Kingdom after the murders. Far-right activists were said to use social media to spread disinformation about the attacker’s identity.

There were false claims that the attacker ( Axel ) was a Muslim refugee; a claim that sparked riots and hatred towards the Muslim community

Merseyside Police have confirmed that the 17-year-old was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents and that he appears to have no known links to Islam

The protesters were led by people who expressed anti-immigrant and anti-muslim views. Mosques were targetted and stones and beer cans were thrown at police in riot gear.

Anti-racism protestors were seen outside Abdullah Quilliam Mosque, Liverpool, protecting it from rioters.

Tam Khan, a Former professional MMA fighter and Dubai-based entrepreneur spoke out about these incidents on ‘x’

These racist clowns. One on one shit themselves. Now they attacking Muslims & black people. Wow, this won’t end well for them. Pure racism. This isn’t anything else but racism. https://t.co/VtmjuPACXF — Tam Khan (@Tam_Khan) August 3, 2024

As a reminder, the UAE Federal Law by Decree No (34) of 2023 Concerning Combating Discrimination, Hatred and Extremism prohibits contempt of religions, discrimination and hatred against one another and extremism of views. Discrimination and inciting hate speech are not tolerated in the UAE and violators may be subject to fines of no less than AED500,000 and imprisonment for not less than one year.⁠



