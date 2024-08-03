Several Dubai Residents Shocked By A Threatening Scam Email

Scams have always been tricky to spot, but a scam email like this could leave you in such a fright…you’ll go straight into panic mode.

Quite a few Dubai residents have recognized a scam email that threatens the victim most scarily: the scammer says they’ve installed pegasus on your device and have videos of you in compromising situations

They then threaten you by asking for money.

Warning: this message contains explicit language.

A quick Google search will reveal that these emails are a hoax

Several websites have recorded these instances explaining why these scams cannot be real. For example, the Pegasus spyware is a high-level software that is only sold to governments. But most rest easy in the knowledge that they’ve never accessed a website like this at all!

The best response is no response

Authorities always say never to respond. Never pick up the calls if you know it will be a trickster, and certainly don’t respond to the emails. Interacting with these texts, emails, and calls alerts these scammers (who often function in networks) that there is a real person on the other end.

If you receive such an email, simply: