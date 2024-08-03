Several Dubai Residents Shocked By A Threatening Scam Email
Scams have always been tricky to spot, but a scam email like this could leave you in such a fright…you’ll go straight into panic mode.
Quite a few Dubai residents have recognized a scam email that threatens the victim most scarily: the scammer says they’ve installed pegasus on your device and have videos of you in compromising situations
They then threaten you by asking for money.
Warning: this message contains explicit language.
Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!
A quick Google search will reveal that these emails are a hoax
Several websites have recorded these instances explaining why these scams cannot be real. For example, the Pegasus spyware is a high-level software that is only sold to governments. But most rest easy in the knowledge that they’ve never accessed a website like this at all!
ALSO READ: First Date Gone Wrong: Dubai Man Demands A Refund From Restaurant Scammers
The best response is no response
Authorities always say never to respond. Never pick up the calls if you know it will be a trickster, and certainly don’t respond to the emails. Interacting with these texts, emails, and calls alerts these scammers (who often function in networks) that there is a real person on the other end.
If you receive such an email, simply:
- Ignore the email,
- Change your password,
- Scan your devices for any malware, and
- Report the email to authorities!