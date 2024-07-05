A Woman Lost AED 14,000 On A Scam Museum Of The Future Website

Being scammed hurts. But the least we can do is learn from it.

A woman was scammed of AED 14,000 while trying to purchase tickets to visit the Museum of the Future.

Although she can’t get the money back, she wants to warn others to avoid her fate.

When she googled tickets for the Museum of the Future, three scam websites came up instead

Unless you pay close attention, it is not easy to recognise these fake websites. Always pay attention to the spelling and the logo as these are a good indicator of a website’s legitimacy.

Always pay close attention to the website before you make a payment

The only way to beat a scam is to be vigilant. Never give away your OTP!