A Dubai RJ’s Recent Single ‘Banana Banana’ Hits 2 Million Views On YouTube

Indian Dubai-based beatboxer and rapper RJ Vardhaman Chhajed, is making waves in the music scene with his latest single, ‘Banana Banana’! This twenty-something talented artist has come a long way since his move to Dubai, starting from scratch and working hard to make a name for himself in the competitive rapping world.

His dedication and passion for music have paid off, as his recent video hit 2 million views on YouTube, showing just how popular and well-received his unique rapping style has become. RJ Vardhaman’s music is upbeat and quirky, reflecting his positive and infectious personality.

Catch Vardhaman Chhajed on the Lovin Dubai Show talking about his new single, ‘Banana Banana’

His latest single, ‘Banana Banana,’ is a perfect example of his creativity and musical ability. The catchy beat and lyrics have captured the attention of several music lovers, and the video’s success on YouTube is a testament to RJ Vardhaman’s growing popularity!

Watch the video below.

