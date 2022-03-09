'A Lifestyle Allowance For Women': A Dubai RJ Stirs Up An Intriguing Conversation On Social Media 

“Should women be given a ‘Lifestyle Allowance’?”

An ace, Dubai-based radio host for BIG 106.2, Pavithra Menon shared some food for thought on the occasion of International Women’s Day: which stirred up quite a conversation on social media.

The multi-talented presenter shared her two cents on how women, especially in Dubai, need to constantly “spruce” up their appearances to keep up with societal expectations. Expressing that women in the media industry, in particular, should be granted a “lifestyle allowance” to help them represent the brand in a conscientious manner.

“We spend so much money, time and effort on makeup, salon services, buying new clothes, just so we can spruce up and keep up with the society… the kind of work that we do, especially, for women in media”

Menon concluded her spiel by asking, “you think women should be given… an allowance to keep up with their job?”

Her notion of sorts attracted a string of reactions – mostly in favour of the idea! One social media user even gave the example of Emirates Airlines to support the idea

Arguing for the cause, the user stated,

“Employees represent the face of their companies… Hence investing in your employee is going to be beneficial for both in the long run by one feeling good through their appearance & self-care & the company having presentable employees representing them at their best.”

Adding that,

“One such example of a company that totally invests in their employees is EMIRATES… The red Bag, Shoes, a particular red lipstick for all, it really makes the company stand out.”

“Providing your female employee with a lifestyle allowance to maintain her sanity keeping in mind the above is totally justified!”

Hmmm… this is some serious food for thought! Invest in your employees, thus the brand OR expect salaries to make up for vanity-related needs?

