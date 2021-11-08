Latest
A Massive Sandstorm Engulfs Parts Of Dubai And Other Emirates
If you just washed your balcony/patio, got your car all dolled up OR are heading for a long drive then today’s weather will come as a bit of a disappointment to you.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCMS), has issued a code orange alert for hazardous weather in Dubai and surrounding areas. The alert applies till Monday, 5 pm.
#Alert #Wind_Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/hPT6bSlm0l
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) November 8, 2021
Residents have taken to social media to share visuals of the extreme weather condition, that so much as completely obstructs the nearby objects and visuals
Dubai people, massive sandstorm outside and traffic is horrendous. Bottleneck on E311 Garhoud exit/Mirdif City Centre onwards towards Sharjah.
— Aisha 🇬🇧🇦🇪 جان چمن (@TheAishaSY) November 8, 2021
RAK saw a massive sandstorm
RAK weather report. Major sandstorm. Wind is nuts. No rain yet but I can feel it in my bones. Cleaning the balcony yesterday was absolutely pointless. pic.twitter.com/E7zPibeHng
— Claire Hopkin 🏴 (@claireindubai) November 8, 2021
Along with Al Nahda, Sharjah and Ajman
This is what happens when sandstorm envelops a city..
Climate change, its real people! pic.twitter.com/XcqWCtxsaH
— 🇮🇳 Hαвíвtí 2.0 🏴 (@YasQueen_17) November 8, 2021
Earlier today afternoon, heavy traffic was reported on E311 Garhoud exit/Mirdif City Centre en route Sharjah
Motorists are being advised to drive with caution.
Dubai people, massive sandstorm outside and traffic is horrendous. Bottleneck on E311 Garhoud exit/Mirdif City Centre onwards towards Sharjah.
— Aisha 🇬🇧🇦🇪 جان چمن (@TheAishaSY) November 8, 2021