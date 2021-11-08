د . إAEDSRر . س

A Massive Sandstorm Engulfs Parts Of Dubai And Other Emirates

If you just washed your balcony/patio, got your car all dolled up OR are heading for a long drive then today’s weather will come as a bit of a disappointment to you.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCMS), has issued a code orange alert for hazardous weather in Dubai and surrounding areas. The alert applies till Monday, 5 pm.

 

Residents have taken to social media to share visuals of the extreme weather condition, that so much as completely obstructs the nearby objects and visuals

RAK saw a massive sandstorm

Along with Al Nahda, Sharjah and Ajman

Earlier today afternoon, heavy traffic was reported on E311 Garhoud exit/Mirdif City Centre en route Sharjah

Motorists are being advised to drive with caution.

