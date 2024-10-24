A New Paid Parking System Will Be Implemented At 3 Malls In Dubai

This is the kind of article that’ll have you panicking but don’t fret because it’s actually good news. No one actually likes paying for parking but if it means you’ll enter and exit the mall faster, then having that paid parking system is actually a benefit. And besides, who spends more than 4 hours at the mall? (but if you do, just remember this is a no-judgement zone and shopping is the best!)

Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif are getting barrierless paid parking systems

Parkin made the announcement yesterday via social media and they stated that this system will allow for a more seamless parking experience

No barriers mean faster entry and exit!

The Lovin Dubai Show: New Paid Parking System Set to Roll Out At 3 Major Malls in Dubai!

