A Noble Couple Have Rescued Over 60 Abandoned & Abused Stray Cats In The UAE

Someone wise once said, “Kindness is giving hope to those who think they are all alone in this world.” Just ‘thinking’ you want to be a better… more giving person doesn’t cut it anymore. Actions count; everyone speaks, but only a few make an effort.

A perfect example of unconditional giving and speaking through actions is this noble Dubai-based Indian couple who embarked on a mission to bring hope and happiness to abandoned and neglected cats (PawtoHeart).

With no prior experience in cat rescue, they stepped out of their comfort zone and opened their hearts and home to furry creatures in need. Over the past five years, they have selflessly given their time, energy, and resources to provide shelter, food, and love to over 60 cats, giving them a second chance at life. This is a story of love, compassion, and the unwavering commitment to make a difference in the lives of the helpless souls who cross their path.

A haven for the homeless: It takes courage, selflessness, and a great deal of empathy to nurse abused, sickly or wounded strays back to health

The couple’s unwavering commitment to saving Dubai’s abandoned strays is not for the limelight, not for headlines, nor for any financial gains. They intend to get the word out there so kind folks can open their homes to these sweet animals.

The feeling of saving a life and giving a cat a home where they are loved and cared for is what drives the team. They currently have 15 cats in their home and 5 under foster care, as well as feeding 10 different feeding spots. The cost of caring for so many cats is not cheap, as they spend around AED700 on cat litter, AED1,260 for stray feedings, AED1,500 for the cats in their home, and much more when taking cases to the vet for medical treatments. Despite the expenses, the satisfaction of saving a life is priceless.

The duo have seen some horrific cases of animal abuse, such as June, a cat who was shot twice with gun pellets, and Casper, a Persian cat whose paws were intentionally wrapped with a rubber band and whose face was kicked multiple times These cases are heartbreaking, but they continue to do their best to help as many cats as possible. The duo want to spread the message that all animals deserve love and kindness: “Humanity extends to all living beings, not just humans” They’re requesting the community to be friendly towards animals and not treat them as pests. Caring for stray cats can make a big difference in their lives

