A Passenger Flew To Dubai SOLO On A 360-Seat Plane From Mumbai

Flying solo… (LITERALLY) an Emirates flight took off from Mumbai, India with only ONE passenger onboard to Dubai.

According to the Indian news agency ANI, Dubai-based Stargems Group CEO Bhavesh Javeri – also a Golden Visa holder – was the ONLY passenger on a 360-seat Emirates flight.

Speaking of the flight which took off on May 19, ANI confirmed that “EK-501 Emirates plane operated from Mumbai airport to Dubai with one passenger. The flight took off at 4:30 am IST.”

The Golden Visa holder is one of the lucky few exempt from the India-UAE travel ban that came into effect on April 24 (the ‘India to UAE’ travel ban will be ongoing until June 14, 2021). Other individuals exempt from the suspension are UAE nationals, members of diplomatic missions and businessmen’s private jets… as well as residents with special permission to return by the UAE authorities.

Times of India disclosed that the flight was a 360-seater and costed AED909 (Rs 18,000)

Furthermore, the UAE has also suspended entry of all passengers coming from Bangladesh, South Africa, Pakistan, Nepal, the Philippines and Sri Lanka on commercial flights.