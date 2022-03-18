A Severe Fire Broke Out In Ten Diesel Trucks In Ajman

At around 1:40 am, a severe fire broke out in 10 trucks and trailers belonging to two diesel companies in Al Jurf Industrial Area 2 in Ajman

The Ajman Civil Defense in cooperation with the Ajman Police was able to control the fire and prevent its spread in the neighboring areas. The blaze was contained within the hour and thankfully there were no human casualties.

Currently, there are investigations underway to determine the cause of the fire

His Excellency Colonel Raed Obaid Al Zaabi, Director General of Ajman Civil Defense, pointed out to the owners of the facilities the necessity of adhering to the conditions of fire prevention, and taking all fire safety measures in order to preserve the safety of lives and property.

