News

Abu Dhabi Honors Indian-Origin Doctor With His Own Street Name

Avatar
By

What an honor to have a street in Abu Dhabi named after you! Just imagine the kind of work that must have been done to achieve this milestone!

 

Abu Dhabi honored Dr. George Matthew, an Indian-origin doctor from Al Ain. He was recognized for his significant impact on the UAE’s healthcare sector by naming a street after him.

Dr. Matthew honored in UAE’s visionary street project for six decades of service

 

More like this
Abu Dhabi Honors Indian-Origin Doctor With His Own Street NameAbu Dhabi Honors Indian-Origin Doctor With His Own Street NameDubai Police Successfully Bust Pickpocketing Ring At A Popular Tourist SpotDubai Police Successfully Bust Pickpocketing Ring At A Popular Tourist SpotDubai Public Prosecution Drop Charges Of Attempted Suicide Against An Irish AirhostessDubai Public Prosecution Drop Charges Of Attempted Suicide Against An Irish Airhostess

The ‘Honoring UAE’s Visionaries: Commemorative Streets’ initiative by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) pays tribute to individuals who’ve made significant contributions to the nation’s growth. DMT named the George Matthew Street after him near Sheikh Shakbooth Medical City in Al Mafraq.

 

As the first government doctor in Al Ain, Dr. Matthew launched its first clinic with support from Sheikh Zayed. Over the years, he took on pivotal roles like leading Al Ain’s medical services in 1972 and advising the Health Authority in 2001. Dr. Matthew transformed healthcare in the UAE by bringing in modern medical techniques. His studies in England and Harvard, focusing on tropical diseases and hospital management, greatly influenced healthcare education and community trust.

 

“I am ready to serve the country and its citizens for as long as I live.”

Popularly known as “Matyous,” Dr. Matthew arrived in the UAE in 1967 at the age of 26. Dr. Matthew received UAE citizenship in recognition of his decade-long service. He still works at the age of 86 in the Private Health department with Dr. Abdul Rahim Jaafar, another esteemed healthcare expert, according to Mathrubhumi English.

 

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Irish Residents Silence Western Reporter Seeking ‘Darker Side’ Stories

READ NEXT: Dubai Police Is Offering FREE Car Inspections This Summer To Reduce Accidents

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.

Post Views: 109
Shopping
See more
More like this