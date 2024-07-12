Abu Dhabi Honors Indian-Origin Doctor With His Own Street Name

The ‘Honoring UAE’s Visionaries: Commemorative Streets’ initiative by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) pays tribute to individuals who’ve made significant contributions to the nation’s growth. DMT named the George Matthew Street after him near Sheikh Shakbooth Medical City in Al Mafraq.
As the first government doctor in Al Ain, Dr. Matthew launched its first clinic with support from Sheikh Zayed. Over the years, he took on pivotal roles like leading Al Ain’s medical services in 1972 and advising the Health Authority in 2001. Dr. Matthew transformed healthcare in the UAE by bringing in modern medical techniques. His studies in England and Harvard, focusing on tropical diseases and hospital management, greatly influenced healthcare education and community trust.
“I am ready to serve the country and its citizens for as long as I live.”
Popularly known as “Matyous,” Dr. Matthew arrived in the UAE in 1967 at the age of 26. Dr. Matthew received UAE citizenship in recognition of his decade-long service. He still works at the age of 86 in the Private Health department with Dr. Abdul Rahim Jaafar, another esteemed healthcare expert, according to Mathrubhumi English.
Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Irish Residents Silence Western Reporter Seeking ‘Darker Side’ Stories