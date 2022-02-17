د . إAEDSRر . س

Rowdy Drivers Beware Because Abu Dhabi Police Has Installed Smart Cameras To Catch Your Rule-Breaking Streaks

Strong rules are what keep cars in lanes, so if you’re in a particularly rebellious phase on the road; you need to start thinking twice

Abu Dhabi police has declared that motorists who do not adhere to lane discipline and change lanes at traffic-light intersections will be subject to a fine of AED 400.

The Abu Dhabi police has declared the installation of radars and new smart cameras across many intersections of the city

Regular rough drivers with such rule-breaking habits will now start incurring heavy fines. Manoeuvering into a lane that isn’t your designated lane at an intersection or changing lanes on a solid line will also land you a fine.

This is an initiative to ensure safety on the roads and prevent accidents. Initially, if a policeman monitoring the street saw you breaking traffic rules, he would note your number plate and your phone would ping with a fine.

Make sure to adhere to the traffic laws, peeps, to ensure safety for yourself and your fellow drivers

