This Is Quite Possibly The MOST Aesthetic Backyard-Turned-Cafe In Dubai!

This is the ULTIMATE photo op spot for DAAYSSS!!!

Greens, whites, logs, drapes, sunny streaks… AAHHHHHH planning out my dream photoshoot at this backyard-turned-cafe RN. Located at Al Mizhar, Dubai, Live Juntus is a neighbourhood cafe that’s inspired by the Portuguese countryside.

‘@foodfindsuae‘ describes this cafe as an ‘Aesthetic Paradise’ and we could not agree more!

Shedding some more 411 on this hidden gem, the food blogger added that the space is an extension of the owner’s home and that they are only doing takeaways for the time being.