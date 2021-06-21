Feature
This Is Quite Possibly The MOST Aesthetic Backyard-Turned-Cafe In Dubai!
This is the ULTIMATE photo op spot for DAAYSSS!!!
Greens, whites, logs, drapes, sunny streaks… AAHHHHHH planning out my dream photoshoot at this backyard-turned-cafe RN. Located at Al Mizhar, Dubai, Live Juntus is a neighbourhood cafe that’s inspired by the Portuguese countryside.
‘@foodfindsuae‘ describes this cafe as an ‘Aesthetic Paradise’ and we could not agree more!
Shedding some more 411 on this hidden gem, the food blogger added that the space is an extension of the owner’s home and that they are only doing takeaways for the time being.
Space is aesthetically pleasing. Cozy ambience almost as if in a countryside backyard. They are only doing takeaways at the moment and outdoor seating.
The space is an extension of the owners home. Please be respectful of their privacy and the neighborhood 🤍
Visit Juntas‘ insta page and check out their highlights to get a better understanding of their wholesome menu and soak in the tasteful surroundings
From brews and juices to homemade sourdough and hellaaaaa fresh pizzas, Juntas will become your new go-to for affordable yet DEELISH eats that’ll stalk your dreams till the end of time.
Menu items start as low as AED15.
No one:…
You: *Mentally putting together an outfit for an aesthetic photoshoot at the cafe*