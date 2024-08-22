An English Rioter Skipped A Court Date To Celebrate His Birthday In Dubai Instead

This story has been making headlines recently due to its unusual nature. UK-based newspapers and tabloids are picking it up and so are local ones. There’s a lot to unfold…

A 29-year-old scaffolding business owner didn’t show up to his court hearing to go on vacation in Dubai

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!

The business owner was involved in an anti-immigration riot that took place outside a hotel on July 31, 2 days after the Southport murders. A number of riots began after the murder of 3 young girls. Disinformation about the attacker’s identity caused people to start anti-immigration violent protests. Click here for more information.

He failed to show up to his court date as he had a “pre-booked holiday” in Dubai. District Judge Tim Pattinson slammed the accused rioter for jetting to the UAE instead of turning himself in to face the court last week.

He appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on August 20 and pleaded guilty to violent disorder, receiving a sentence of 29 months imprisonment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)