“Thank You For Your Support”: Dubai Princess Writes A Sweet Note To Her Father HH Sheikh Mohammed

Dubai’s fave princess HH Sheikha Mahra posted a beautiful note of appreciation for her father and the Ruler of Dubai HH Sheikh Mohammed, thanking him for all his support

An adorable father and daughter moment… beautifully captured!

“Thank you for your support. Thank you for your love”

The princess took to Instagram to share a beautiful note on her stories and as a post,

“Dear Father, Thank you for your support. Thank you for your love. Thank you for marking an era that justifies that there is justice for everyone. My respect and love, Mahra”

We’re so glad that the princess has such a lovely support system!

HH Sheikh Mohammed has always been known for his dedication to his family and the people of Dubai

Doting grandfather and father... The Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has had many heartwarming moments with the family and we love to see it!

The Princess’s note is a testament to his influence not just as a leader, but as a father who inspires his children to strive for greatness while remaining grounded in their values. The sweet message struck a chord with many, highlighting the importance of familial bonds in the royal family, and reminding the public of the personal side of their beloved leader.

