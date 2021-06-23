Feature
Complimentary Plant-Based Chicken Popcorn & More At This GORGG Vegan Cafe In Dubai
Vegan? Check.
Doggo friendly? Check.
Complimentary starters? Check.
Big, sharable food portions? Check.
Aesthetics on point? Check.
‘Grammable spots? CHeCkKkK!
An Emirates cabin crew member, Viv Govan shared her experience at Just Vegan – a Vegetarian/Vegan resto with affordable prices, located in Jumeirah, and if her mini vlog doesn’t leave you stalking Just Vegan then your foodie meter must be waay off.
Viv was all heart for the resto that serves complimentary vegan chicken popcorn, refresher drinks and set menus starting from AED39!! SCORE!
Her caption reads,
I finally visited @justveganjumeirah and enjoyed their set menu (served 12-6pm). Just delicious! 🤤🌱 So many options to choose from, and the portions were amazing – including a soup, salad, (huge) main, dessert AND a drink.. All for 39dhs?! Unreal. 😮
This is absolutely the best vegan experience I’ve had in Dubai so far! Extensive menu, beautiful green decor, thoughtful staff and it’s pet friendly!!! 🐶💕 See you soon!
And the interiors… omg we can NOT stress enough on how gram-worthy this resto is!
It’ll feel like you’re walking into a cosy cottage full of good vibes and AMAZING FOOD!
This one is deffo a check out for vegetarians, vegans, flexitarians, non-veggies and just foodies in general.
Pro tip: Use Entertainer if you’re looking to feast big on a budget!
