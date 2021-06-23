Complimentary Plant-Based Chicken Popcorn & More At This GORGG Vegan Cafe In Dubai

Vegan? Check.

Doggo friendly? Check.

Complimentary starters? Check.

Big, sharable food portions? Check.

Aesthetics on point? Check.

‘Grammable spots? CHeCkKkK!

An Emirates cabin crew member, Viv Govan shared her experience at Just Vegan – a Vegetarian/Vegan resto with affordable prices, located in Jumeirah, and if her mini vlog doesn’t leave you stalking Just Vegan then your foodie meter must be waay off.

Viv was all heart for the resto that serves complimentary vegan chicken popcorn, refresher drinks and set menus starting from AED39!! SCORE!

