Blackpink's Rose's Solo ‘On The Ground’ Snatches #1 And #2 Trending Spots In The UAE

Bada-bing, bada-boom-boom-boom and just like thaaaat, our girl Rosé, climbed up to #1 trending on the UAE iTunes and #2 on YouTube. Rosé is making waves on various other platforms and has debuted at No. 8 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart.

Blackpink‘s Rosé released her very first solo project R on March 12 and hit a home run with her lyrically-deep single, “On the Ground”!

Flames, glitz, sparks and sweet whips, the K-pop singer is smashing charts here in the UAE as her fans are soaking it all in!

The K-pop singer may have her feet on the ground, but her fans are surely floating on cloud 9 as her solo music video surpasses 60 million views in less than 48 hours!

The South Korean-New Zealand singer artfully conveys that ‘everything we need is already within us’ through her expressive song

Catch Rosé’s solo performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 16!

