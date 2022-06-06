Bollywood Divas DAZZLED In Micheal Cinco Gowns At This Year’s Buzzing IIFA Awards

Bollywood A-listers descended upon the capital this weekend for the 2022 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards that took place on June 3-4 at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The star-studded affair was attended by the cream of the Indian film fraternity: Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, Riteish Deshmukh, Manish Paul and Salman Khan to name a few.

IIFA was packed with performances, red carpet moments, dance, music, glam, awards and head-turning FASHION. And one designer that seemed to be a common FAVE amongst the B-town divas was Dubai’s very own Michael Cinco.

Beauties including Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Urvashi Rautela SIZZLED in Couture gowns designed by the Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer, Cinco

Kriti Sanon who bagged the ‘Best Actor Female in a Leading Role’ award for her character in the movie ‘Mimi’, looked nothing if not radiant in a bedazzled yellow strapless Cinco gown, with a feathered trail

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

The stunning Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi SLAYED on the carpet in a gorgeous sleeveless Michael Cinco deep blue dress Spring-Summer 2022 at the prestigious Awards ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Urvashi Rautela also IMPRESSED in an exquisite beaded gold Michael Cinco Couture gown… Can. NOT. Stop. Obsessing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

What’s our take here?! One can NEVER go wrong in a Cinco dress. Period.

