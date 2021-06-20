A Bryde's Whale Washed Up Dead In Dubai

A Bryde’s whale washed up in the Jebel Ali canal today. It was already dead when it was found by the emergency teams from DP World, but when it was found was not revealed by authorities.

The whale was 12-metres long and weighed 15 tonnes, which revealed the species and allowed for precise conservation. It was determined that it was a Bryde’s whale.

Experts from the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) and Zayed University moved the Bryde’s whale to a safe location to examine it further.

