Burger King UAE Has Responded To The Claims Of Falsely Advertising Their ‘Plant-Based’ Burger That Contain Eggs

Earlier this month, Burger King UAE came to everyone’s attention as it was being accused of falsely advertising their new ‘plant-based’ burger that contained eggs.

The fast-food joint said that the patty and bun do not contain any animal products and that the patty is “is specially created and is made entirely from plant-based sources” and it contains no eggs or egg-whites.



These ‘sources’ are mainly soy, wheat, vegetable oil, herbs and onion.

That said, the patty of this burger is also cooked on the same grill as Burger King’s regular beef Whoppers.

Also, the mayonnaise used in these burgers contains eggs but the customers are free to make an order of Whopper without the mayo