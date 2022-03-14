OPINION: Dubai Folks Need To Prioritise The Well-Being Of Outdoor Workers As Summer Creeps Closer

As we descend into hot summer months, we residents should make it our top priority to ensure that outdoor workers are being provided with all the appropriate gear and resources to help combat the scorching weather.

…In a city where luxury time and again takes precedence, we often end up investing our attention to issues that don’t matter whatsoever.

From worrying about weekend plans to clashing outfits, our problems have evolved to become frivolous by nature. Hence, when incidents such as this come to light, your first world problems really do take a back seat, as you begin to contemplate the plight of those not as fortunate as you.

In a semi-empty parking lot of a posh Dubai locality, multiple car wash workers were seen resorting to the shade from SUVs, in an attempt to escape the full glare of the afternoon sun

Tents, caps, umbrellas, resting areas… literally no form of shade was provided for these workers to benefit from.

From employers to residents, let’s all be mindful to provide fresh drinking water or something to snack on to outdoor workers and delivery drivers whenever possible.

The heartbreaking visual above shows a man taking shade by sitting on the hot road under an SUV.

It’s worth noting that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), annually ensures to impose the midday break rule period, (from June to September) that prohibits any outdoor labour work between 12:30pm – 3pm.

The mandatory annual midday work break has been put in place to ensure the safety of labourers working under direct sunlight and to protect them from heat during the summer months.

