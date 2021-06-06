Latest
Brit Woman Smuggling AED13 Million CASH To Dubai In Her Suitcases Faces Jail
A British woman will soon be charged after she was found to be part of a major money-laundering scandal.
Tara Hanlon has admitted three charges, and four trips to Dubai, carrying approximately AED13 million in total in her suitcases. Tara was one of 8 in total arrested, all cash couriers part of a large organised crime ring taking caseloads of cash to Dubai to ‘wash’ the money. The recruitment firm exec was on her fourth trip when she was apprehended with millions in her bags in October 2020. The couriers were flying from both Manchester and Heathrow to Dubai and Tara’s arrest in 2020 was the first which lead to the uncovering of a massive AED260 million crime ring money-laundering operation by UK authorities.
This was the largest cash bust of this sort by the UK’s National Crime Agency in 2020
Main image via NCA/YappaApp
She was charged in the UK and now awaits her sentence
The UK’s National Crime Agency foiled the huge operation that reportedly totalled AED260 million. Tara will be sentenced in July, she was told to ‘pack a bag’ by a judge and to expect jail time.
Another cash courier involved in the case has already been sentenced to two years in jail.
