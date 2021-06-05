The UAE Has Remained On The UK’s Red List Leaving Many Disappointed

The UAE ambassador to the UK, Mansoor Abulhoul, stated his disappointment on Friday after the UK announced that the UAE will remain on its ‘red list’, even after international travel resumed.

In the statement, Abulhoul expressed his disappointment adding that the UAE has the “best-in-class health and safety infrastructure to protect visitors and residents. This includes rapid testing, social distancing, and sanitisation procedures at our airports, as well as Emirates and Etihad airlines fully sanitising all planes.”

He also added that the “UAE is among the top countries in the world for both vaccination rate and its testing programme.”

In the same statement, Abulhoul further stated that the UAE UAE had brought in strict controls to guard against Covid-19 variants and made arrangements with other countries, including Greece and Italy, for vaccinated passengers to travel between them.

Comments under the statement announced via the entity’s official Instagram account were a bag of mixed feedback, with many missing their home back in the UK and wanting the chance to go back and the others wishing for a better outcome soon and understanding the safety procedures that have to comply to combat the spread of COVID-19.