The UAE Is Working Hard To Get Off The UK's 'Red List'

Will the UAE come off the UK’s travel red list anytime soon?

Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum had a no-holds-barred interview with CNBC at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai on Monday.

They discussed how quickly the UK will take UAE off its red list, when travel will open up to India, travel to Israel and making a profit post-COVID.

On the UK red list: Sheikh Ahmed said we (Dubai) need to prove we are top three in the world for vaccinations, we have 9.9 million people living here and have already given 12 million vaccinations out.

He added more than 150,000 UK residents live in the UAE. “I am sure they want to go back home and in the next six months we will see a big movement of traffic.” He also confirmed that an official is speaking directly to UK government to make sure, “we’re very soon off the red list”.

Travel red list: The Chief of the Dubai airline expressed optimism that other Western countries will soon open up, that people miss their families abroad and will want to travel