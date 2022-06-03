A UAE Resident Shared CCTV Footage Of A Delivery Driver Tampering With Her Food Order

It’s common knowledge that food delivery drivers don’t have it easy.

Apart from the obvious obstacles such as weather, urgency, safety, being underpaid and etc. drivers also have immense pressure to deliver the food in good time & condition. Hence, mistakes are BOUND to happen.

With that being said, an unfortunate incident came to light when a UAE resident shared footage of a delivery driver tampering with her food order.

The CCTV footage, now doing rounds on social media, shows the driver attempting to fix the dropped food order before handing it to the customer

The incident took place on May 27 in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi and the driver in question was immediately suspended following the complaint.

According to the food delivery app, the customer received a full refund along with credit that can be used on her next order.

“We are in contact with everyone involved, and the rider was suspended pending investigation. The restaurant has been given a formal warning…”

A spokesperson from the food delivery app released a statement on the same saying,

“We recently became aware of a video showing a rider poorly handling a delivery. What was reported is concerning, and goes against our health and safety policy to safeguard everyone who uses our platform.

We are in contact with everyone involved, and the rider was suspended pending investigation.

The restaurant has been given a formal warning and reminded to abide by our health and safety guidelines by ensuring proper packaging.”

OPINION: Food outlets should take the responsibility of ensuring that food parcels are appropriately sealed for delivery & takeaway orders

F&B outlets should package their takeaway parcels in a foolproof manner, keeping in mind the many factors that could come into play – from the time the food leaves the restaurant to when it reaches the customer.

Putting the drivers under such intense pressure to ensure customer satisfaction would inevitably result in such unfortunate incidents.

