CLOSURES Continue: Busy Restaurants Shut For Ignoring COVID-19 Rules
On May 17, the city let out a small sigh of relief.
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced revised COVID-19 precautionary rules for the entertainment industry; the number of people per table increased at restaurants and cafes, events were given the go-ahead and hotels increased occupancy to 100%.
Since then, the city has opened up, but as we see a clear rise in COVID cases in the last number of days, and authorities are working hard to make sure people follow the rules, it’s worth looking back at what’s allowed, and what’s not.
Observing two-meter social distance guidelines is mandatory, face masks must be worn and there are still occupancy limitations.
2 closures: In one week, 23 venues were found to be non-compliant and 2 venues were closed
List of revised regulations:
1. Restos being able to seat 10 persons per table
2. Coffee shops to now allow 6 per table
3. Indoor events to allow 1,500 attendees
4. Outdoor events to allow 2,500 attendees
5. Entertainment venues can have increased capacity of 70%
6. Occupancy ceiling of hotels raised to 100%
7. Attendance at wedding events at homes is capped at 30, with compliance to COVID-19 regulations
8. Restaurants are allowed to resume brunches with strict observance of updated precautionary measures outlined by authorities
Daily rise in COVID cases via the NCEMA
The closures were for venues not adhering to the precautionary measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 and allowing guests to congregate
48 fines in two days at the beginning of the month
Field inspections being conducted by #Dubai Economy across open markets and commercial establishments over Monday and Tuesday this week led to 48 fines due to violations of COVID-19 precautionary guidelines.https://t.co/o0vx1IcX0r pic.twitter.com/hgAdZb57RB
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 2, 2021
