CLOSURES Continue: Busy Restaurants Shut For Ignoring COVID-19 Rules

On May 17, the city let out a small sigh of relief.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced revised COVID-19 precautionary rules for the entertainment industry; the number of people per table increased at restaurants and cafes, events were given the go-ahead and hotels increased occupancy to 100%.

Since then, the city has opened up, but as we see a clear rise in COVID cases in the last number of days, and authorities are working hard to make sure people follow the rules, it’s worth looking back at what’s allowed, and what’s not.

Observing two-meter social distance guidelines is mandatory, face masks must be worn and there are still occupancy limitations.

2 closures: In one week, 23 venues were found to be non-compliant and 2 venues were closed