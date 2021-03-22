COVID-19 Results In High Obesity & Unhealthy Sleep Pattern Amongst Students 

This was a worrisome topic for parents from the very beginning. The fear of their children getting a lack of discipline and physical exercise, jumbled food habits, unhealthy sleep patterns, all as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s not easy being a parent, especially during this economic turmoil where you have to balance work and monitoring your kids at home. The pandemic has led to a stark change in the routine for students, with schools being shut and them being confined at home – many have had a difficult time adjusting to the new norm.

As per reports by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), conducted on the impact of the pandemic on school children, it was revealed that obesity is on increasing among students in the UAE.

Students are spending more time on their gadgets than ever before as parents are away earning a living.

Increasing the usage of electronic devices, students have become 46% less physically active than before the pandemic.

The MoHAP report addressed 5 areas including; “The impact of the pandemic on the physical activity and food behaviours; the impact of distance learning and home quarantine on students’ sleep patterns; and the time spent by students in front of screens for educational and recreational purposes; and the impact of the pandemic on students of determination.”

This was pointed out by Dr Naglaa Sajwani, Head of the School Health Department.

She further highlighted the importance of educating students on the proper way to use electronic devices to prevent their negative effects, including obesity, back pain, and vision problems, as well as the importance of getting enough sleep.

Read the detailed report here.