DMCC Jumps On The NFT Bandwagon And Opens Up A Crypto Centre

The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), has launched a new crypto centre following the massive market SHIFT to digital assets and NFTs.

This centre will accommodate companies developing crypto and blockchain businesses of any and all sizes – which will help boost Dubai’s position as a “leader in the global crypto and blockchain technologies.”

FUN FACT: Dubai’s DMCC houses a range of companies trading in all sorts of commodities and with more than 2,050 new companies set up in the Freezone during 2020’s hard-hitting global crisis.

Located in JLT’s Almas Tower, DMCC Crypto Centre is set to be a hub for the development and application of crypto and a thriving ecosystem offering a variety of services to innovators, entrepreneurs and pioneers.