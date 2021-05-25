Latest
DMCC Jumps On The NFT Bandwagon And Opens Up A Crypto Centre
The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), has launched a new crypto centre following the massive market SHIFT to digital assets and NFTs.
This centre will accommodate companies developing crypto and blockchain businesses of any and all sizes – which will help boost Dubai’s position as a “leader in the global crypto and blockchain technologies.”
FUN FACT: Dubai’s DMCC houses a range of companies trading in all sorts of commodities and with more than 2,050 new companies set up in the Freezone during 2020’s hard-hitting global crisis.
Located in JLT’s Almas Tower, DMCC Crypto Centre is set to be a hub for the development and application of crypto and a thriving ecosystem offering a variety of services to innovators, entrepreneurs and pioneers.
The UAE is planning to bump up transactions made on and via a blockchain platform by 50% by the end of 2021
Blockchain and digital assets can add greater transparency, enhance security and reduce costs in transactions made and received.
Also, DMCC noted that “all activities conducted within the Free Zone that include the exchange of crypto assets will be regulated by the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). Crypto firms will also benefit from DMCC’s business regulatory framework, which increases the ease of doing business whilst upholding robust governance and transparency.”
Dubai Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Citywide – Effective Immediately
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced revised COVID-19 precautionary measures for events and restos throughout Dubai.
All updated measures are to come into effect from today, Monday, May 17. However, wearing a face mask and observing social distancing in public will still be mandatory.
List of revised regulations include:
1. Restos being able to seat 10 persons per table
2. Coffee shops to now allow 6 per table
3. Indoor events to allow 1,500 attendees
4. Outdoor events to allow 2,500 attendees
5. Entertainment venues can have increased capacity of 70%
6. Occupancy ceiling of hotels raised to 100%
7. Attendance at wedding events at homes is capped at 30, with compliance to COVID-19 regulations
8. Restaurants are allowed to resume brunches with strict observance of updated precautionary measures outlined by authorities