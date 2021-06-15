A Resurfaced Tour Of A Dubai Billionaire's Mansion Will BLOW Your Mind

Selling Sunsets ain’t got nothing on this Dubai-based billionaire’s AED75 MILLION mansion. A mansion tour by MoVlogs and co. that was taken a little around six months ago has resurfaced and the ELITEness of it all will blow you away. The lavish 2-storey residence belongs to Adel Sajan (Director of Danube Home) and his wife Dr Sana Sajan (Director of American Aesthetic Medical Centre), who are originally from India but have built themselves an empire here in Dubai. The video shows MoVlogs and Lana Rose, along with Farooq Syed and Ahmad vlogging their way around the white themed abode located in Emirates Hills And yes… this does need a moment.

This house is Adel’s dream project and he often jokes about not selling it no matter how much the value of the property shoots up too

Adel: “There are about 300 [fish]…” Farooq: “It’s like the Dubai Mall aquarium”🤣

Alexa, play ‘how to manifest your dream house’ on YouTube, please! From a 22-seater in-house cinema, a walk-in closet the size of a studio apartment and a giant aquarium… to a spa, a mini salon, gaming room and 7 bedrooms, this 12,192m2 crib is what dreams are made off!

