Dubai Expat Plays Dead To Avoid Being Mauled By A Of Gang Angry Men 

To avoid paying a massage fee of AED1,000, a Dubai-based expat fleed from the massage parlour in the Tecom area – resulting in a group of 8 men attacking him to steal his money and smartphone.

A 23-year-old Moroccan young adult took his complaint to the Dubai Court of First Instance and conveyed in a statement that he was recommended the massage parlour via a friend and went in for the massage in January this year at 5 am. After being informed by his masseuse of the AED1k cost, he put on his clothes and refused the service and the charges.

While attempting to leave the parlour, a group of 8 men attacked the complainant and assaulted him outside the building. Managing to escape through the punches and kicks, the young Moroccan ran away and pretended to play dead – after which the gang left him alone.

Apart from the assault the gang also robbed the victim of his AED2,000 golden necklace, AED1,000 and smartphone worth AED4,300

The victim returned to the parlour the next day with a friend and called the Dubai Police who arrested one of the culprits and found him in possession of the 24-year-old’s gold necklace.

The 34-year-old Bangladeshi culprit denied assaulting the victim and claimed to have found the necklace on the ground while cleaning the area.

Moreover, the massage parlour’s owner was found to be staying illegally in the country and are still on the look for the other suspects that are at large.

The verdict will be announced on April 20.