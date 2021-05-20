Dubai Peeps Are In TEARS Over The Friends Reunion Trailer 

The world just seems like a better place with ALLLLL our favourite Friends back together!

Last night Dubai peeps were in literal tears over the 2-min trailer of the highly anticipated FRIENDS REUNION special that’s coming to HBO Max on May 27. The six friends fell back in stride as if they were never separated to begin with: Joey, Phoebe (my personal FAVE), Monica, Ross, Chandler, Rachel and Monica sat down in character to put each other to test.

Not only a game round, but the six icons answered the most burning question of all: WHERE ROSS AND RACHEL ON A BREAK?!

Watch the trailer behind to see what Jennifer Aniston really thinks of their break…