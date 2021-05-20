Coronavirus
Dubai Peeps Are In TEARS Over The Friends Reunion Trailer
The world just seems like a better place with ALLLLL our favourite Friends back together!
Last night Dubai peeps were in literal tears over the 2-min trailer of the highly anticipated FRIENDS REUNION special that’s coming to HBO Max on May 27. The six friends fell back in stride as if they were never separated to begin with: Joey, Phoebe (my personal FAVE), Monica, Ross, Chandler, Rachel and Monica sat down in character to put each other to test.
Not only a game round, but the six icons answered the most burning question of all: WHERE ROSS AND RACHEL ON A BREAK?!
Watch the trailer behind to see what Jennifer Aniston really thinks of their break…
Dubai peeps shared the life outta this trailer! Insta, Twitter, TikTok were abuzz with fans crying over the reunion
And SAME. SAME. SAME.
WE’VE BEEN WAITING 17 YEARS FOR THIS FAM.
The Friends reunion special will be directed by Ben Winston, where you’ll see the cast back in Monica’s apartment and also interviewed by the question-master, James Corden
“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” expressed Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT, and truTV, in a statement last year.
In the unscripted segment, the besties shared how they thought the casting was absolutely PERFECTION. Revealing that they aren’t just reel friends but REAL life friends as well… as Jen said, “it’s till death do us apart”
AAWWWWWWWW.
NO I’M NOT CRYING, YOU ARE!!!!
Waiting for next week like…
Listen To The Lovin Daily: Wild Animal Still Missing: Springs Residents Warned Of AED500,000 Fines
Dubai Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Citywide – Effective Immediately
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced revised COVID-19 precautionary measures for events and restos throughout Dubai.
All updated measures are to come into effect from today, Monday, May 17. However, wearing a face mask and observing social distancing in public will still be mandatory.
List of revised regulations include:
1. Restos being able to seat 10 persons per table
2. Coffee shops to now allow 6 per table
3. Indoor events to allow 1,500 attendees
4. Outdoor events to allow 2,500 attendees
5. Entertainment venues can have increased capacity of 70%
6. Occupancy ceiling of hotels raised to 100%
7. Attendance at wedding events at homes is capped at 30, with compliance to COVID-19 regulations
8. Restaurants are allowed to resume brunches with strict observance of updated precautionary measures outlined by authorities