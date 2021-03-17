Latest
Dubai Landmarks Illuminate In Green In Celebration Of Beloved St Patrick's Day
St Patrick’s Day celebrations are on POINTE this year around in the UAE!
The city is aglow in greeeen in celebration of all things Irish this St Paddy’s Day, showing its love for Irish expats in full swing! More specifically 23 iconic locations celebrated the Irish National Holiday, here are just a few Dubai locations that turned emerald and stole the show;
- Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai
- Address Beach Resort, Dubai
- Palm Jumeirah Monorail
- Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club
- Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium
- Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City
- InterContinental Dubai Festival City
- The Pointe Palm Jumeirah
- The Retreat Palm Dubai
- Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
- W Dubai – The Palm
- Crowne Plaza Dubai – DFC
- Arabian Desert
Last night, the Palm Fountain (the world’s largest fountain), turned green to the sounds of Riverdance! Every hour from 7pm.
The “douse all of the world in green for St Patrick’s Day” is a global initiative launched by Tourism Ireland and is all about bringing hope and positivity to people around the world!
