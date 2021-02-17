A Dubai Company Is Now Accepting Bitcoins As Payment

Kiklabb, a government-owned licensing entity in Dubai has started accepting using cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoins, Ethereum and Tether (USDt) as a form of payment for its services.

Kiklabb leases office space to its customers on-board the Queen Elizabeth 2 cruise liner anchored at Port Rashid in Dubai, and payments for these and other services such as visa fees or trade licensing can now be made with bitcoins.

This form of payment would make it much more accessible for tycoons around the world to set up and level up their workspaces here in the UAE. Those looking to make the transaction for Dubai trade licences can do so remotely and with virtual currency, using just their smartphone!

The decision was made in response to a “growing interest in cryptocurrency with several customers in blockchain and fintech (financial technology) sectors.”

As mentioned by Tasawar Ulhaq, chief executive officer of Kiklabb via Bitcoin News. He further added,

We’re the first government owned licensing entity in the UAE to accept cryptocurrency payments, and certainly not the last. With the technology rapidly gaining traction across the Middle East, I’m eager to see how it changes the way we do business in the near future.

Confirming that Kiklaa is officially the first to debut a virtual end-to-end business setup experience.