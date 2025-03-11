News

A Dubai Metro Gold Line Could Be Coming Soon!

Anika Eliz Baby
By

So it’s not completely official yet but the city is planning a Dubai Metro Gold Line to join the crew soon!

The Middle East Economic Digest (MEED) reported that the RTA has issued a request for proposals for the consultancy role for the metro gold line. Potential bidders include companies from the US, Canada, UK, and France

Potential bidders are US-based Aecom, Jacobs and Parsons, Canada’s AtkinsRealis, UK-based Mott MacDonald and France’s Systra, the report said, and the last date for applications will be in May.

The Gold Line will start at Al-Ghubaiba and run parallel to the existing Red Line 

This means fewer crowds on the Red line, which is super exciting!

Recommended

A Dubai Metro Gold Line Could Be Coming Soon!A Dubai Metro Gold Line Could Be Coming Soon!Faz3 Grants A Wish For A 9-Year-Old Girl Battling CancerFaz3 Grants A Wish For A 9-Year-Old Girl Battling CancerA Mistreated Dog Was Rescued And The Owner Arrested By The Dubai PoliceA Mistreated Dog Was Rescued And The Owner Arrested By The Dubai Police

The Gold line will begin in Bur Dubai’s Al Ghubaiba side and then, before heading inland to Business Bay, Meydan, Global Village and residential developments in Dubailand. In a bustling city like Dubai that is soon on its way to becoming a 20 minute city, you can expect that public transport will play a major role in it! 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

This announcement comes on the back of the Dubai Metro blue line that was announced in December 2024

In December 2024 the RTA went all out with a fireworks and drone show display to announce that the blue line is coming soon and that it will be operational in 2029.

The gold line is still only a plan…so stay tuned for official announcements. 

READ NEXT: A New Dubai Metro Blue Line Could Be On The Cards Soon

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Post Views: 0
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service