A Dubai Metro Gold Line Could Be Coming Soon!

So it’s not completely official yet but the city is planning a Dubai Metro Gold Line to join the crew soon!

The Middle East Economic Digest (MEED) reported that the RTA has issued a request for proposals for the consultancy role for the metro gold line. Potential bidders include companies from the US, Canada, UK, and France

Potential bidders are US-based Aecom, Jacobs and Parsons, Canada’s AtkinsRealis, UK-based Mott MacDonald and France’s Systra, the report said, and the last date for applications will be in May.

The Gold Line will start at Al-Ghubaiba and run parallel to the existing Red Line

This means fewer crowds on the Red line, which is super exciting!

The Gold line will begin in Bur Dubai’s Al Ghubaiba side and then, before heading inland to Business Bay, Meydan, Global Village and residential developments in Dubailand. In a bustling city like Dubai that is soon on its way to becoming a 20 minute city, you can expect that public transport will play a major role in it!

This announcement comes on the back of the Dubai Metro blue line that was announced in December 2024

In December 2024 the RTA went all out with a fireworks and drone show display to announce that the blue line is coming soon and that it will be operational in 2029.

The gold line is still only a plan…so stay tuned for official announcements.

