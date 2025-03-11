A Dubai Metro Gold Line Could Be Coming Soon!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
So it’s not completely official yet but the city is planning a Dubai Metro Gold Line to join the crew soon!
Potential bidders are US-based Aecom, Jacobs and Parsons, Canada’s AtkinsRealis, UK-based Mott MacDonald and France’s Systra, the report said, and the last date for applications will be in May.
This means fewer crowds on the Red line, which is super exciting!
The Gold line will begin in Bur Dubai’s Al Ghubaiba side and then, before heading inland to Business Bay, Meydan, Global Village and residential developments in Dubailand. In a bustling city like Dubai that is soon on its way to becoming a 20 minute city, you can expect that public transport will play a major role in it!
In December 2024 the RTA went all out with a fireworks and drone show display to announce that the blue line is coming soon and that it will be operational in 2029.
The gold line is still only a plan…so stay tuned for official announcements.
