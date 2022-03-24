400 Of “The Most Advanced Security Vehicles In The World” Join Dubai Police Fleet

د . إAEDSRر . س

The world’s most famous Police fleet, the Dubai Police fleet, has just had a serious level up.

400 Ghiath units will join the Dubai Police Fleet over the next five years, in a deal worth AED 196 million! It’s a collaboration with W Motors and 10 of these mighty vehicles have already been deployed…

The Ghiath Smart Patrol is one of the most advanced security vehicles in the world

A show-stopper by all regards, it’s state of the art tech all the way – it’s got automatic license recognition, external 360 cameras, and even a surveillance drone – Fancy!

The unit is specialized in delivering mobility solutions focused on security, defence, and smart technologies.

And it’s in good company. The Ghiath joins the likes of a Bugatti Veyron, Maserati GranTurismo, Mercedes-Benz G 63 and Lamborghini Aventador.

Read next: Prince William Was Blown Away By This Dubai Police Fleet Supercar

 

