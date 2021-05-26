Schools In Dubai Can Now Hold In-Person Graduation Ceremonies

BIG NEWS FOR ALL HIGH-SCHOOLERS!

Teens dreaming of their big high-school graduation ceremony will OFFICIALLY be getting to wear their cap and gown this 2021.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), has reversed its previous directive which announced that events like graduations and prom could only be held virtually.

This new development will see private school students being able to hold in-person graduation ceremonies for youngsters completing Grade 12 and Year 13.

KHDA clarified that in-person convocations “can go ahead this year, provided they keep in line with specific health & safety protocols.”

Schools will have the liberty to decide whether they want to hold the event within school grounds or at an external venue.