Dubai’s Salik Toll Gates Could Be Added Or Removed & Prices Could Be Modified Following New Updates

What we know of ‘Salik’ is that it’s a free-flowing system, so you don’t need to stop your car at any point on a Dubai highway and manually pay a road toll to someone.

Motorists can recharge their Salik accounts using credit/debit cards through ePay and mPay smart applications.

And now the Salik system which was a part of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has become a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC).

The new directive that establishes Dubai’s Road toll operator Salik as a company which will have legal, financial and administrative autonomy to carry out its activities, was issued by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai on Wednesday, June 15.

This also means that existing toll gates in Dubai can be added, removed or modified

The changes are subject to the decree issued by the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and can be implemented after RTA conduct a comprehensive traffic study in coordination with Salik.

In accordance with the Law, fees and fines collected from the toll gates will be transferred directly to the company.

The company will also work with RTA to conduct studies for identifying new locations for toll gates.

