DXB’s Tips For Easy Travel This Eid Amidst 3.6 Million Guests

Eid celebrations light up every corner of the country, but there’s one place that takes “crowded” to a whole new level – Dubai Airport! It’s like suddenly everyone remembers they have a flight to catch all at once…

In light of that, DXB has some helpful tips for passengers

Nine days off? That’s practically a golden ticket! No wonder everyone’s wanting to escape abroad for some well-deserved fun…

A massive influx is around the corner… we’re talking 3.6 MILLION guests! It’s like the airport’s throwing a huge holiday bash with Eid Al-Fitr and spring break all happening at once.

Weekends, especially April 13, are going to be wild, with around 292,000 guests expected to join the fun.

Top 6 tips to cruise through #DXB extra quick when you travel this break 👇

🧳 Weigh your bags at home and pack any spare batteries in your hand luggage only.

⏰ Plan to arrive at the airport 3-4 hours before departure. — DXB (@DXB) April 2, 2024

