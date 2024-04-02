News

DXB’s Tips For Easy Travel This Eid Amidst 3.6 Million Guests

Eid celebrations light up every corner of the country, but there’s one place that takes “crowded” to a whole new level – Dubai Airport! It’s like suddenly everyone remembers they have a flight to catch all at once…

In light of that, DXB has some helpful tips for passengers

Nine days off? That’s practically a golden ticket! No wonder everyone’s wanting to escape abroad for some well-deserved fun…

A massive influx is around the corner… we’re talking 3.6 MILLION guests! It’s like the airport’s throwing a huge holiday bash with Eid Al-Fitr and spring break all happening at once.

Weekends, especially April 13, are going to be wild, with around 292,000 guests expected to join the fun.

Take NOTES!

  • Weigh bags at home and pack spare batteries in hand luggage
  • Arrive at the airport 3-4 hours before your flight
  • Double-check your e-ticket to make sure you’re heading to the right terminal
  • Avoid the traffic hassle by hopping on the metro or book a taxi
  • Save time at the airport by checking in online or using self-check-in kiosks
  • Utilize the @GDRFADubai Smart Gates for quick passport control
  • flydubai recommends passengers arrive at least four hours before departure
  • Goodbyes should be said at home, as only passengers will be allowed inside the terminals during peak periods

PSST…Stay in the loop with the latest travel regulations for your destination and ensure all your travel documents are good to go!

If you’re not jet-setting this Eid, no worries! You’ve got seven stunning emirates waiting for your road trip adventure…

