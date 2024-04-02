DXB’s Tips For Easy Travel This Eid Amidst 3.6 Million Guests
Eid celebrations light up every corner of the country, but there’s one place that takes “crowded” to a whole new level – Dubai Airport! It’s like suddenly everyone remembers they have a flight to catch all at once…
Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!
In light of that, DXB has some helpful tips for passengers
Nine days off? That’s practically a golden ticket! No wonder everyone’s wanting to escape abroad for some well-deserved fun…
A massive influx is around the corner… we’re talking 3.6 MILLION guests! It’s like the airport’s throwing a huge holiday bash with Eid Al-Fitr and spring break all happening at once.
Weekends, especially April 13, are going to be wild, with around 292,000 guests expected to join the fun.
Top 6 tips to cruise through #DXB extra quick when you travel this break 👇
🧳 Weigh your bags at home and pack any spare batteries in your hand luggage only.
⏰ Plan to arrive at the airport 3-4 hours before departure.
— DXB (@DXB) April 2, 2024
Take NOTES!
- Weigh bags at home and pack spare batteries in hand luggage
- Arrive at the airport 3-4 hours before your flight
- Double-check your e-ticket to make sure you’re heading to the right terminal
- Avoid the traffic hassle by hopping on the metro or book a taxi
- Save time at the airport by checking in online or using self-check-in kiosks
- Utilize the @GDRFADubai Smart Gates for quick passport control
- flydubai recommends passengers arrive at least four hours before departure
- Goodbyes should be said at home, as only passengers will be allowed inside the terminals during peak periods
PSST…Stay in the loop with the latest travel regulations for your destination and ensure all your travel documents are good to go!
Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: The UAE Condemns The Israeli Trageting Of An Iranian Diplomatic Mission
ALSO READ: Eid Holidays For The Private Sector Has Been Announced
Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.