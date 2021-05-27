Another Flex For Dubai: Emirates Claims The 'Best Airline Worldwide' Yet Again! 

All I do is win, win, win no matter what! Emirates should make this their theme song already. Because the Dubai-based airline has bagged the ‘Best Airline Worldwide’ award for the 8th consecutive year at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards… lol no biggie. But along with that, the airline also took home awards for ‘Airline with the Best First Class’ and ‘Airline with Best Economy Class’, and if you’ve ever travelled in Emirates then you’d know that these honours were well deserved. Dubai International Airport (DXB), Terminal 3 also boasts 50 touchless kiosks starting from the check-in gate all the way until you board the flight.

Emirates cabin crew members often share exciting onboard stories/reels/TikToks, showing off just how CLASS the amenities really are…

Everything from the uniform to the interiors, Emirates has that signature air of style and sophistication that one just CANNOT deny.

