Emirates Flights To The UK Cancelled And Diverted In Bad Weather

As unseasonably bad weather in the UK persists, two Emirates flights due to land in Heathrow were diverted and 2 more were cancelled.

Flights EK01 and EK29 – Dubai to London Heathrow were diverted to London Gatwick and Birmingham on March 13 due to adverse weather conditions. The flights declared an emergency according to Flight Radar 24 which tracks air traffic in real time from all around the world.

Further flights cancelled as bad weather persists

Consequently, flights EK02 and EK30 (from London Heathrow to Dubai) on 13 March have been cancelled and all passengers will be re-booked on alternative flights. Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance”.

-Emirates spokesperson

‘Emirates flight #EK1 has declared an emergency (Squawk 7700) after a go-around at Heathrow Airport’

Strong winds saw heavy delays across Europe

