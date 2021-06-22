Soon Emirates IDs Will Be Used To Show PCR & Vaccine Status At Dubai Airports   

Unveiled at the Arab Health exhibit in Dubai this week, it was announced that residents will soon be able to use Emirates IDs as proof of PCR tests and vaccine status at Dubai Airports, whilst checking in.

This initiative is in collab between Emirates airline & Dubai Health Authority (DHA), as reported by The National. With your Emirates ID working as a one-stop solution for all your personal COVID-19 updates, it will remove the need to carry around vaccine cards and negative PCR test printouts and etc.

You can insert your Emirates ID into a card reader at check-in and BAAM! You’re all sorted!

UAE residents are anyway required to carry their Emirates IDs with them at all times according to the law…

Thus, having them present when travelling should not be an inconvenience for returning travellers.

Adel Al Redha, chief operating officer at Emirates airline informed that,

This is a testament to Dubai’s progressive approach in delivering innovative digital solutions across all aspects of services.

During the exhibit, it was clarified that the card reader will only “process information relating specifically to the Covid-19 entry requirements and the customer’s destination, and not their wider health records.”

Information will be discarded from the systems once the check-in process has been complete.

Having this digital healthcare in place will help speed up operations, as DXB airports are expecting increased traffic during the coming summer months

With Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport opening on June 24, this paperless system will act as an accelerated response.

Dubai Airports Chief Executive Officer Paul Griffiths adds that,