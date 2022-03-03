د . إAEDSRر . س

Expat Employees In Dubai's Public Sector Can Now Join A New Savings Pension Plan

The Executive Council of Dubai, headed by Dubai’s Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum recently approved of a savings scheme that’s been launched for expats employed by the Government of Dubai, in a first of its kind initiative in the region.

Apart from being aimed to enhance the end-of-service benefits system for Dubai government staff, the initiative looks to safeguard Dubai’s position as a career hotspot with a system that offers employees opportunities to grow their benefits and savings for the future.

The Savings Scheme will provide employees with a number of financial perks, most significantly the opportunity to save across different financial portfolios.

This scheme could soon be extended to Dubai’s private-sector workers as well but on a voluntary basis

It’s noteworthy, that Dubai workers who do not wish to invest their benefits will be provided with alternative options that ensure capital protection.

