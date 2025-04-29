EXPLAINED: The Rules Behind The Use Of Emirati Dialect And Clothing Online

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!
Last week, the announcement was made, and content creators in the country didn’t understand how this might affect their work. The reason the FNC discussed this ban is to avoid misrepresentation of local culture and customs for monetary benefits.
Sheikh Abdulla AlHamed, Chairman of the National Media office clarified the reasoning on Twitter on April 20, “Therefore, the decision referred to in the Federal National Council, which is concerned with regulating advertising content, came to emphasise that anyone wearing the Emirati national dress in advertisements must be an Emirati citizen, as they are the most capable of conveying the true image of authentic Emirati customs and traditions. As for those who wish to present advertising content in a dress other than the Emirati dress, they are free to use any other dialect they wish.”
اللهجة الإماراتية وعاءٌ ثريٌّ بالمفردات والمعاني التي تختزن بين حروفها ذاكرة وطن، فهي مرآة للهوية الوطنية، وصدى لحياة الأجداد الذين نسجوا بكلماتها تفاصيل يومياتهم على أرض هذا الوطن، الحفاظ عليها واجب وطني، ومظهر من مظاهر الوفاء والانتماء لإرثنا الثقافي واعتزازنا بجذورنا التي…
— Abdulla M Alhamed (@AMB_Alhamed) April 20, 2025
The ban stipulates that only Emiratis can wear the national dress and speak the local dialect in advertisements on media channels, where they can gain monetary benefits. “The decision does not aim to limit the use of dialect or dress, but rather seeks to frame their appearance within standards that preserve their cultural status, especially in light of the growing role of influencers in directing public taste,” AlHamed wrote.
A top UAE official has explained the reasoning behind the new policy that allows only UAE citizens to speak in the Emirati dialect on media channels, stating that “the Emirati citizen is best able to understand the true value of the national dialect and dress, as they are a symbol of national identity and an embodiment of the country’s cultural and historical heritage” according to the Khaleej Times.
The policy will not eliminate the general use of the Emirati dialect, nor its use in the media in general, and will only apply to social media posts made by content creators and advertisers, an official source told The National.
View this post on Instagram
READ NEXT: A Giant Leap For Accessibility: A Resident’s Heartwarming Smart Gate Moment At DXB
Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.
Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!
Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service