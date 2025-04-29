EXPLAINED: The Rules Behind The Use Of Emirati Dialect And Clothing Online

On April 16, the Federal National Council (FNC) heard that a regulatory policy had been issued that, when passed, would ban non-citizens from appropriating Emirati attire and dialect in online advertisements

Last week, the announcement was made, and content creators in the country didn’t understand how this might affect their work. The reason the FNC discussed this ban is to avoid misrepresentation of local culture and customs for monetary benefits.

Sheikh Abdulla AlHamed, Chairman of the National Media office clarified the reasoning on Twitter on April 20, “Therefore, the decision referred to in the Federal National Council, which is concerned with regulating advertising content, came to emphasise that anyone wearing the Emirati national dress in advertisements must be an Emirati citizen, as they are the most capable of conveying the true image of authentic Emirati customs and traditions. As for those who wish to present advertising content in a dress other than the Emirati dress, they are free to use any other dialect they wish.”

What does this ban entail, and what does it mean?

The ban stipulates that only Emiratis can wear the national dress and speak the local dialect in advertisements on media channels, where they can gain monetary benefits. “The decision does not aim to limit the use of dialect or dress, but rather seeks to frame their appearance within standards that preserve their cultural status, especially in light of the growing role of influencers in directing public taste,” AlHamed wrote.

A top UAE official has explained the reasoning behind the new policy that allows only UAE citizens to speak in the Emirati dialect on media channels, stating that “the Emirati citizen is best able to understand the true value of the national dialect and dress, as they are a symbol of national identity and an embodiment of the country’s cultural and historical heritage” according to the Khaleej Times.

This new rule pertains to social media, not movies

The policy will not eliminate the general use of the Emirati dialect, nor its use in the media in general, and will only apply to social media posts made by content creators and advertisers, an official source told The National.

The National Media Council told Lovin Dubai that for any questions regarding the ban, people are encouraged to contact: +971 800 82362 or info@uaemc.gov.ae

