A ‘Businessman’ In Dubai Is Jailed For Throwing Fake Cash At Workers

A European businessman has been fined AED200,000 by authorities for a video he posted on social media featuring a large amount of fake cash.

The man shared a video of himself in Al Quoz. He had piles and piles of fake €500 notes which he threw out of the car in the direction of workers in the area. The video was reportedly made to show off his extravagant lifestyle.

In the video, workers can be seen clambering around for cash.

Once he was apprehended, the man admitted he was using displays of wealth to get likes, attention and to go viral on social media. He had $740,000 in fake US dollars and he confessed to paying AED1,000 for the fake Euros.

The man who sold the European the fake bills has also been arrested.

Dubai Police quickly stamp out immoral and illegal actions…

Using fake cash for likes goes against local values, cultures and traditions

