A ‘Businessman’ In Dubai Is Jailed For Throwing Fake Cash At Workers
A European businessman has been fined AED200,000 by authorities for a video he posted on social media featuring a large amount of fake cash.
The man shared a video of himself in Al Quoz. He had piles and piles of fake €500 notes which he threw out of the car in the direction of workers in the area. The video was reportedly made to show off his extravagant lifestyle.
In the video, workers can be seen clambering around for cash.
Once he was apprehended, the man admitted he was using displays of wealth to get likes, attention and to go viral on social media. He had $740,000 in fake US dollars and he confessed to paying AED1,000 for the fake Euros.
The man who sold the European the fake bills has also been arrested.
Dubai Police quickly stamp out immoral and illegal actions…
Using fake cash for likes goes against local values, cultures and traditions
TikTok videos have previously been called into question for their authenticity
Is it the genuine article? Or are people simply boasting with fake cash?
A new trend in Dubai shows TikTok users leave large amounts of cash around Dubai. Are they genuinely sharing riches with the people (who would need to go and search for the cash?) or are they doing it for the ‘gram. (Read: to get likes)
In May 2020, a man was arrested for sneezing on a UAE note and sharing the video online, there was also an arrest in 2019 where a resident filmed himself throwing cash for internet fame.
Following that arrest, residents were reminded by police to use social media responsibly, and to ‘avoid actions that may go against local values, cultures, and traditions.’