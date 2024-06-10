The First Bridge At Garn Al Sabkha-Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Intersection Is Completed

Attention, motorists! We come bearing good news… The RTA completed one of the four bridges in the Garn Al Sabkha-Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road intersection improvement project! So, this project will reduce travel time on some of Dubai’s busiest roads.

It’s massive news that the 1st of 4 bridges of the Garn Al Sabkha-Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road intersection improvement project is done

The project involves the construction of four bridges, totalling 2,874 meters in length and with a capacity of 17,600 vehicles per hour. So, the newly completed 2-lane bridge, spanning 666 meters, separates traffic from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to the service road leading to Jumeirah Golf Estate and Dubai Production City entrances.

It’s important to note that this project reached 90% completion!

According to His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at RTA,

“The project is being undertaken in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Such directives call for the completion of road infrastructure development to keep pace with the ongoing development of Dubai and accommodate the needs of urban development and population growth,” he stressed.

Take note of the the 4 bridges of the Garn Al Sabkha-Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road Intersection improvement project

The 1st bridge is 943-metre at the intersection of Garn Al Sabkha Street and Al Asayel Street. It consists of two lanes in each direction and a capacity of 8,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. Additionally, it will facilitate the flow of traffic between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The 2nd is a two-lane bridge spanning 601 meters. It is designed to serve traffic from Garn Al Sabkha Street, east towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, and north towards Al Qusais and Deira. Also, the bridge has an estimated capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour.

The 3rd is a two-lane bridge extending 664 metres. It enables smooth traffic flow by eliminating interference from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road vehicles heading north to Al Yalayis Street towards Jebel Ali Port. It has an estimated capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour.

Lastly, the 4th bridge, which opened on Sunday, June 9, is 666 metres long and has two lanes. It is estimated to have a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour.

