With Many Flights Cancelled Lebanese People Are Looking For Alternative Ways To Leave Lebanon

Many Lebanese citizens are looking for safe ways to leave their country. With flight cancellations, families hoping to reunite with loved ones are feeling increasingly worried. However, a private company in Dubai has announced evacuation flights to Dubai and Doha, offering a glimmer of hope to those in need.

For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp

A company is offering support

Charter brokerage companies are arranging evacuation flights from Lebanon to Dubai and Doha, with one company pricing seats around AED 9,000 per person. These flights are being organized in response to the ongoing situation, giving people a safe way to leave the country.

Here’s the flight details…