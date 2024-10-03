News

With Many Flights Cancelled Lebanese People Are Looking For Alternative Ways To Leave Lebanon

Many Lebanese citizens are looking for safe ways to leave their country. With flight cancellations, families hoping to reunite with loved ones are feeling increasingly worried. However, a private company in Dubai has announced evacuation flights to Dubai and Doha, offering a glimmer of hope to those in need.

A company is offering support

Charter brokerage companies are arranging evacuation flights from Lebanon to Dubai and Doha, with one company pricing seats around AED 9,000 per person. These flights are being organized in response to the ongoing situation, giving people a safe way to leave the country.

Here’s the flight details…

Lovin Dubai spoke with a representative from Stealth Aviation for more details about the evacuation flights. Discounts may be available depending on the size of the family or group, with the current cost set at AED 9,182 per person, though prices may vary.

The first flight was scheduled today, October 3, and the second is set for Saturday, October 6, departing from Beirut with a ticket price of USD 2,500 per seat. These flights have been approved by the civil aviation authority specifically for evacuation purposes.

Moreover, for more information about the flight, timings, or any questions, please contact via WhatsApp at +971 54 318 9548. This initiative shows the community’s strength and provides a way forward for those in need.

UAE airlines are canceling flights to various countries due to regional unrest

Emirates and Flydubai are canceling flights to and from Beirut & Lebanese citizens are seeking alternative ways to leave the country. The cancellations have created a sense of urgency and concern among families who are looking for safe passage to reconnect with loved ones or escape challenging circumstances.

ALSO READ: “I Want To Be In My Country In The Good And Bad Situations”: A Lebanese Citizen Talks About Going Back

