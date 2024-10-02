UAE Airlines Are Canceling Flights To Various Countries Due To Regional Unrest

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and an Iranian commander in Lebanon. Most of the nearly 200 missiles were intercepted by Israeli and U.S. defenses, with no reported fatalities in Israel.
Emirates announced that customers transiting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq, Iran, and Jordan will not be accepted for travel until further notice.
Additionally, several flights have been cancelled on October 2, including:
Impacted customers are advised to contact their booking agents or the airline directly for alternative travel arrangements…
