UAE Airlines Are Canceling Flights To Various Countries Due To Regional Unrest

Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and an Iranian commander in Lebanon. Most of the nearly 200 missiles were intercepted by Israeli and U.S. defenses, with no reported fatalities in Israel.

Emirates and Flydubai have announced cancellations of flights to Iraq, Iran, and Jordan on October 2 and 3 due to regional unrest

A statement from Emirates confirmed all flights to/from Basra, Baghdad, Tehran, and Amman will be affected, while Flydubai has added Israel to its list of suspended destinations on the same dates

Emirates announced that customers transiting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq, Iran, and Jordan will not be accepted for travel until further notice.

Additionally, several flights have been cancelled on October 2, including:

EK 837/838 (Dubai-Bahrain-Dubai)

EK 855/856 (Dubai-Kuwait-Dubai)

EK 31/32 (Dubai-London Heathrow-Dubai)

EK 866/867 (Dubai-Muscat-Dubai)

Impacted customers are advised to contact their booking agents or the airline directly for alternative travel arrangements…