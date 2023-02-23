For Job-Related Questions & Status Updates You Can Directly WhatsApp The UAE Ministry

Surfing the net for specific answers can be both time-consuming and unfruitful.

If only there were a faster way of attaining governmental information without spending hours scouring websites in an attempt to locate status updates, etc.

Enter: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s (MoHRE) WhatsApp channel! This communicates with customers in English and Arabic via 600590000.

MoHRE’s WhatsApp number for 24/7 services offers employers, employees and domestic helpers a direct portal to contact the MoHRE round the clock

MoHRE’s WhatsApp business account further enables customers to check their application status – the most used service on the ministry’s website, mobile app and call centre.

You can enquire about the following points through the MoHRE Whatsapp business account:

1. Check your transaction status

2. Learn about employment regulations

3. Find out about domestic workers’ law

4. Stay updated with the ministerial resolutions that regulate the UAE’s labour market

You can view laws related to labour relations in the private sector, as well as, understand the law on domestic helpers and other ministerial decrees that regulate work environment in the UAE

The channel offers credible information directly from the ministry whilst protecting the users’ data privacy.

WhatsApp 600590000 or scan the QR code below for quicker results

