Burj Khalifa Is Giving FREE Birthday Shoutouts To Those Born In February

What do Feb babies say to FREEEE birthday shoutouts on the world’s tallest building?! Feb-you-very-much.

It is Feb-YOU-ary for all those born in the month of love. The Burj Khalifa will transform into a giant greeting card with a ‘happy birthday to you’ message daily at 8.45pm till February 28

How does it work? Basically, a generic birthday greeting will be displayed for a good three minutes. All those celebrating can head down to the Dubai Mall waterfront promenade for selfies and videos with the special birthday shoutout. No specific names will be announced or displayed, so the greeting is open to all Februarians celebrating.

Your special celebrations are ours too! Celebrate your birthday everyday with #BurjKhalifa at 8:45 PM until the end of February!

Post the B-Day screening, make your nights that much more memorable by catching the enticing laser light shows

That’ll be running daily from Wednesday to Sunday at 7:45pm, 8:45pm and 9:45pm until March 31, 2023.

