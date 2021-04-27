The Man Detained For The Nude Photoshoot In Dubai Now Has COVID -19

Vitaliy Grechin, the man behind the infamous nude Dubai balcony shoot, is currently in a COVID detention facility in Dubai after testing positive for COVID-19. The 41-year-old has now described the events that led to the shoot, viral images, and subsequent arrests of all involved. Grechin told the Daily Mail that he apologised for the shoot, which contravened UAE law. He added that the shoot was impromptu, unplanned, and not created as a publicity stunt. The women did come to Dubai on an all-expenses-paid trip (paid for by Grechin to the sum of $10,000k) however, he added there was no offense intended by the shoot. Grechin reportedly paid thousands of dirhams to secure the release of the women who posed naked on a balcony in Dubai

“A spur of the moment decision” In the interview, he denies all claims that the images were taken with the intention to release on an adult website, illegal here in the UAE. He said the photoshoot was impromptu, following a suggestion of one of the women to snap a pic, and the rest followed. “It happened within a minute. One girl said ‘I’m going to take a picture’, and then it was “Me too”, “Me too”, “Me too”. Vitaliy via The Daily Mail Grechin is an American of Ukrainian descent and has connections in high places Images from Facebook / Twitter